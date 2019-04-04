Photographer

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an aggressive photojournalist to join the award winning News4JAX team. WJXT needs strong leaders who thrive in a fast-paced competitive environment. You must be a problem solver who understands the importance of storytelling and teamwork. This is a weekend position.

Additional Requirements:

Critical thinker in field

Understand creative use of editing and graphics using Edius system

Able to work independently

Experience with lighting

Experience with multi camera shoots

Know how to operate microwave truck and satellite truck

Understanding of computer/IT workflows

Understand File Transfer

Excellent communication skills with management and staff

Ability to maintain station equipment and vehicles

Qualifications: Prefer candidate with at least two years of experience as a photojournalist in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines. Looking for an innovative storyteller who understands and can help execute digital coverage on all platforms. Plan to work weekends, flexible schedule, including days, nights, and holidays. Degree in communications or related field desired.

Location: WJXT-TV 4 Broadcast Place Jacksonville, FL 32207

Applicants: No phone calls. Email resumes and links to: kbonfield@wjxt.com

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.