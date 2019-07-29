Creative Services Senior Producer/Editor
Beautiful beaches AND Graham Media Group, a passionate boutique station group that allows for creativity and personal growth!
Write, edit, light, shoot and produce high-end campaigns for promotion, clients, sales, news, programming, and community service projects. Assist in producing, conceptualizing and editing documentary and live programs.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Must have a demo reel to apply
- High end editing, lighting, and shooting experience with sharp sound design skills.
- Knowledge of Adobe Suite, particularly Adobe Premier and After Effects.
- Create compelling image, special report, proof of brand, contest and PSA promos for all platforms, within the brand.
- Strong cinema and/or ENG camera skills with the attention to technical detail
- Must have strong communication skills with the ability to articulate projects and ideas clearly.
- Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one.
- Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges, pitch innovative ideas.
- Must be well-organized, highly motivated, and able to work under tight deadlines.
- Must be able to switch directions quickly and work fluidly between traditional and new media.
- Will work some nights and weekends for station programming initiatives.
- Fill in for topicals and daily logs.
SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS: This person should have 3-5 or more years of production experience along with excellent oral and written communication skills. Solid understanding of preproduction, production and post production processes. Video editing skills with a creative approach that tell a story and/or communicate client objectives. Must have a proven track record of successfully working with a team to complete projects. Must be highly organized and creative. Must be able to work under pressure. Degree preferred. Must have valid drivers license.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Ability to maneuver between on location shoots and WJXT/WCWJ studios, handle a time-sensitive work environment and be able to carry or move objects weighing up to 50 pounds.
CONTACT: Please send resume and demo reel to scarpenter@wjxt.com. No phone calls please.
