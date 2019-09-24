Web/Social Media/News Associate Producer F/T

Details: We are looking for future producers and this is the perfect position to learn the ropes. You will produce for the web and social media. In addition, you will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. Responsibilities include writing stories and teases, editing, graphics, research, and monitoring news feeds. You will be assigned other duties as needed.

Experience: Prefer college degree in journalism or communications.

Requirements: Must be able to work flexible hours including overnights, weekends and holidays. We are only interested in candidates who want to become a future newscast producer.

Additional Information: Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

Apply to: Stacey Readout, Assistant News Director sreadout@wjxt.com No phone calls, please.