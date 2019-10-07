The Graham Media Group-owned station in Jacksonville, one of Florida’s best kept secrets, seeks a motivated, high-energy Production Producer to join our award-winning team on CW17. Candidate will be responsible for bringing our brands to life through compelling writing, break through editing and strategic concepts. The qualified candidate must be able to conceive, write, shoot, edit and succeed in a fast paced, results-oriented media environment. Ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker and a self-motivator with the ability to contribute ideas and learn from those around them. • Television or production experience with high end editing, lighting, shooting on your demo • LIVE camera work for daily talk show, sports programs • Knowledge of Adobe Suite, particularly Adobe Premier and After Effects • Strong cinema and/or ENG camera skills with the attention to technical detail • Must have strong communication skills with the ability to articulate projects and ideas clearly. • Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one. • Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges, pitch innovative ideas. • Must be well-organized and highly motivated • Fill daily logs

This person conceptualizes, writes, produces, and edits commercial spots, promotional campaigns and community service projects including elements for digital/social media. Will be working some nights and weekends for live station programming initiatives.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Will produce targeted campaigns that address client needs. 2. Will help produce promotional campaigns for all platforms. 3. Help shoot/edit local programming and news stories 4. Responsible for creating and producing programming promos, PSA's and community projects as needed.

SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS: This person should have 2 or more years of sales/production experience along with excellent oral and written communication skills. Solid understanding of preproduction, production and post production processes. Video editing skills with a creative approach that tell a story and/or communicate client objectives. Must have a proven track record of successfully working with a team to complete projects. Must be highly organized and creative. Must be able to work under pressure. Degree preferred. Must have valid driver's license.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Ability to maneuver between on location shoots and WJXT/WCWJ studios, handle a time-sensitive work environment and be able to carry or move objects weighing up to 50 pounds.

CONTACT: Please send resume and demo reel to scarpenter@wjxt.com. No phone calls please.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.