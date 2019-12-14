WJXT nominated for 14 Suncoast EMMY Awards

WJXT has been nominated for 14 Suncoast Regional EMMYs in a variety of categories.

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences offers annual EMMY Awards called The Suncoast EMMY Awards to television markets in the entire state of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, Thomasville, Georgia and Puerto Rico.

The 2019 awards ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Orlando.

Here are the News4Jax nominations:

Newscast – Morning – Medium Markets

Devastation from Hurricane Michael: Karina Kubasak, Bruce Hamilton, Jennifer Waugh, Kathryn Bonfield

Newscast – Evening – Medium Markets

The Harrowing Plane Landing 6:00 PM Newscast: Karina Kubasak, Tracy Armbruster, Gregory Roper II, Kathryn Bonfield

Mass Shooting at the Jacksonville Landing 10PM Newscast: Karina Kubasak, Joshua Williams, Tracy Armbruster, Jodi Mohrmann, Jenese Harris, Kathryn Bonfield

Breaking News

Mass Shooting at the Jacksonville Landing: Karina Kubasak, Jodi Mohrmann, Joshua Williams, Tracy Armbruster, Gregory Roper II, Ciara Earrey, Jenese Harris, Jason Mealey, Andrew Reid, Stacey Readout, Kathryn Bonfield

Continuing Coverage – No Time Limit

The Search for HaLeigh: Jennifer Waugh

Feature News Report – Serious Series

Deadly Affair: Vic Micolucci, Jodi Mohrmann

Business/Consumer – No Time Limit

Taken for a Ride: Jodi Mohrmann

Crime – News

Into Thin Air: Jennifer Waugh

Health/Science – News

Sounding the Alarm: Joy Purdy, Jodi Mohrmann

Historic/Cultural – News Feature

Original Gangster Scott Johnson, Joseph Owens, Kathryn Bonfield

Societal Concerns – News

Cease Fire: Vic Micolucci, Jodi Mohrmann

Weather – News

Heroes in the Storm: Vic Micolucci, Jodi Mohrmann

Overall Excellence

WJXT Overall Excellence Bob Ellis

Editor – News

Original Gangster: Joseph Owens