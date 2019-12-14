WJXT nominated for 14 Suncoast EMMY Awards
WJXT has been nominated for 14 Suncoast Regional EMMYs in a variety of categories.
The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences offers annual EMMY Awards called The Suncoast EMMY Awards to television markets in the entire state of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, Thomasville, Georgia and Puerto Rico.
The 2019 awards ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Orlando.
READ: Full list of Suncoast Regional EMMY Awards nominations
Here are the News4Jax nominations:
Newscast – Morning – Medium Markets
Devastation from Hurricane Michael: Karina Kubasak, Bruce Hamilton, Jennifer Waugh, Kathryn Bonfield
Newscast – Evening – Medium Markets
The Harrowing Plane Landing 6:00 PM Newscast: Karina Kubasak, Tracy Armbruster, Gregory Roper II, Kathryn Bonfield
Mass Shooting at the Jacksonville Landing 10PM Newscast: Karina Kubasak, Joshua Williams, Tracy Armbruster, Jodi Mohrmann, Jenese Harris, Kathryn Bonfield
Breaking News
Mass Shooting at the Jacksonville Landing: Karina Kubasak, Jodi Mohrmann, Joshua Williams, Tracy Armbruster, Gregory Roper II, Ciara Earrey, Jenese Harris, Jason Mealey, Andrew Reid, Stacey Readout, Kathryn Bonfield
Continuing Coverage – No Time Limit
The Search for HaLeigh: Jennifer Waugh
Feature News Report – Serious Series
Deadly Affair: Vic Micolucci, Jodi Mohrmann
Business/Consumer – No Time Limit
Taken for a Ride: Jodi Mohrmann
Crime – News
Into Thin Air: Jennifer Waugh
Health/Science – News
Sounding the Alarm: Joy Purdy, Jodi Mohrmann
Historic/Cultural – News Feature
Original Gangster Scott Johnson, Joseph Owens, Kathryn Bonfield
Societal Concerns – News
Cease Fire: Vic Micolucci, Jodi Mohrmann
Weather – News
Heroes in the Storm: Vic Micolucci, Jodi Mohrmann
Overall Excellence
WJXT Overall Excellence Bob Ellis
Editor – News
Original Gangster: Joseph Owens
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.