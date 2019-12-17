Associate Producer, River City Live

POSITION DESCRIPTION: Associate Producer of a daily, lifestyle Show on WJXT Jacksonville, FL. Will also write, shoot and edit video for teases, segments, packages; book and research interview topics, and generate fresh ideas for a lifestyle show. You should also be able to stack and booth a live show, which involves back-timing, floating of stories, etc. You should be able to floor direct/run live camera. Responsible for delivering on the vision for program while maintaining the direction set forth by the Creative Services Director.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

· Works with the staff on-site for talk show, before, during, and after a live broadcast.

· Generates fresh ideas and meets with production staff and hosts to develop program segments.

· Works with WJXT Sales Department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments.

· Post web/OTT segments and assists with program’s social presence; helps to develop new audience outreach models.

· Records and edits video for pre-produced or live segments.

· Helps Executive Producer in developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, and fresh/compelling content.

· Manages archives for “best of” show clips for future episodes.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

· 2-3 years’ experience serving as a producer/assistant producer on a program on TV, radio, or other medium.

· Strong ability to shoot, edit video, and write copy.

· Ability to back-time a show, and work in the “booth.”

· Ability to work on-location for live, daily broadcast and interact with guests and talent.

· Ability to work under very tight deadlines and face intense pressure to incorporate fresh elements into a daily talk show.

· Understand WJXT’s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

The above description does not necessarily include all of the essential functions or occasional work assignments of this position.

CONTACT:

Send resume and link to work: scarpenter@wjxt.com