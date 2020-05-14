Graham Media honored with 11 prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow awards

CHICAGO – Graham Media Group has won 11 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism, including the most coveted award of all for overall excellence.

WKMG in Orlando, WJXT in Jacksonville, KPRC in Houston and WSLS in Roanoke were recognized with the prestigious awards, honoring a variety of achievements.

WKMG Orlando was honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Sound.

WJXT Jacksonville was honored with four regional Edward R. Murrow awards for Overall Excellence, Excellence in Breaking News Coverage, Excellence in Multimedia and Excellence in Podcasting.

KPRC Houston was honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for Newscast Excellence and Excellence in Social Media.

WSLS Roanoke was honored with three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Hard News, Excellence in Multimedia and Newscast Excellence.

“I am proud of our dedicated local broadcasters and the exceptional journalism that is both innovative and impactful,” said Graham Media Group’s President and CEO Emily L. Barr. “This award-winning work is a reflection of the work we do each day, to be of service and keep our communities safe, informed, celebrated and protected.”

The awards recognize the very best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.

Graham Media Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners:

WJXT awards

Overall Excellence -- Click or tap here to watch the coverage.

Breaking News Coverage: Plane Crash into the St. Johns River -- Click or tap here to watch the coverage.

Multimedia -- Click or tap here to view the website.

Podcast -- Click or tap here to listen to the award-winning series. You can also listen to a preview by clicking here.

WKMG awards

Excellence in Innovation: News 6 Getting Results -- Click or tap here to see how this team pulled off an innovative broadcast.

Excellence in Sound: Ozzie The Rocket Man -- Click or tap here to view.

WSLS awards

Hard News: Marine in RV -- Watch the report by clicking or tapping here.

Newscast: WSLS 10 News at Five: Marine Manhunt -- Click or tap here to watch the coverage.

Multimedia: Click or tap the links below to read more.

KPRC awards

Newscast News at 6: Tropical Storm Imelda -- View the coverage by clicking or tapping here.

Excellence in Social Media -- Click or tap here to view KPRC’s Facebook page.

WKMG, WJXT, KPRC and WSLS will now compete against other regional winners to be considered for the National Murrow Award.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name.