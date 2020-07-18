LIVE: News4JAX Insider Championship Rewind watch party

Welcome to the Championship Rewind watch party, a second-screen experience for News4JAX Insiders.

From 7:30 to 10 p.m., Gators Breakdown host David Waters will be running a live chat for die-hard Gators fans as they relive the excitement of Florida football’s memorable 2006 national championship game.

Throughout the night, everyone’s invited to share their memories of the game, plus those attending the Zoom event will play some trivia to test the depth of their Gators football knowledge.

Watch the Zoom stream of this exclusive watch party above, and chime in with your thoughts in the chat box below (app users click here). Please review our house rules before posting your comments.

Want to attend our next watch party on July 25? Sign up for News4JAX Insider and check your inbox.