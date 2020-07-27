New and improved commenting on News4JAX.com

News4JAX’s popular conversations tools are getting a refresh this week.

Readers will find a cleaner design, improved mobile experience and new features to make it easier than ever to participate in our online community. The upgrade, which rolled out on Monday, also gives site moderators new tools to encourage thoughtful, productive discussion around local news.

HOUSE RULES: Review our community guidelines

Our hope is that these new features will empower our audience to stay engaged in the conversations that appeal to them most, while also providing a way for the newsroom to identify authoritative voices in our community who are willing to share their personal and professional insights with us.

New features include:

“Trending” conversations to highlight active discussions.

A new mobile-friendly design to make it easier to contribute from phones

Faster loading times

The option to “Follow” conversations on stories important to you

“Editor’s Pick” comments highlighting top contributions

Moderation upgrades to create safe, engaging spaces for thoughtful discussion

A glimpse of the new version of commenting on News4JAX.com. (WJXT 2020)

News4JAX values contributions from its audience to analyze and discuss issues of the day, and our reporters frequently take time out of their day to weigh in on discussions on our website. Please review our community guidelines here.

Questions about commenting? Contact us at webteam@wjxt.com.