WATCH LIVE: FDA panel considers emergency use authorization for Moderna vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting virtually on Thursday to consider emergency use authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine is said to be 95-percent effective and it needs to be administered in two doses weeks apart. Unlike its counterpart, though, the Moderna vaccine is easier store, a pharmacist tells News4Jax.

“Moderna and Pfizer both have very similar effectiveness. However, the Moderna is easier to store,” said Jacksonville pharmacist Dr. Albert Chester. “Storage is important because you want to keep the efficacy.”

If the vaccine receives emergency use approval, it could be delivered to Florida as soon as next week, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said the state is preparing to receive roughly 367,000 doses, which will go to dozens of hospitals.