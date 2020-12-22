News4Jax changing programming for the holidays

Tune in to Channel 4 on Christmas Day and you’ll likely notice some changes to our programming.

We’re airing an abbreviated programming schedule on Christmas so that our employees can spend more time with their families over the holidays. The Morning Show will air from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dec. 25, then we’ll be back on with your news from 6 to 7 p.m. To cap the day off, our late newscasts will run from 10 to 11:30 p.m. As always, you’ll find News4Jax.com updated throughout the day.

Another item of note: on Christmas Eve, we’ll carry a special performance by the acclaimed Gracias Choir. That’ll start at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, just after the 11 p.m. newscast. You can watch the same performance on Christmas Day starting at 11 a.m. The choir will sing some of your favorite Christmas carols as you and your loved ones celebrate the holiday.