Chris Hand: News4Jax political analyst

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chris Hand, an attorney with a long record of public, civic and legal service in Florida, is often seen on News4Jax helping analyze political and legal developments and governmental developments.

Chris served as chief of staff for Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown from 2011 to 2015. leading advancement of strategic initiatives and oversaw policy, advocacy, communications, outreach and scheduling for the mayor’s office. Chris also led efforts to achieve comprehensive retirement reform and participated in economic development and downtown revitalization initiatives.

In 2018, Chris returned to City Hall for the Task Force on Civil Rights History. Taskforce members were recognized with the Melody Starr Anne Bishop Community Service Award for “outstanding community involvement, public service and commitment to enhancing and improving the quality of life for others.” He also authored the 50th-anniversary update to the chronicle of Jacksonville’s historic city-county consolidation: “A Quiet Revolution – the Consolidation of Jacksonville-Duval County and the Dynamics of Urban Political Reform.”

Chris has been engaged with federal and state government from 1996 to 2000, serving as speechwriter, campaign press secretary and Senate press secretary for U.S. Sen. and former Gov. Bob Graham. Along with Graham, Chris co-authored “America, the Owner’s Manual: You Can Fight City Hall – and Win,: a guide to helping Americans flex their citizenship muscles to make government respond. He gave a 2017 TEDx Jacksonville talk on the subject.

In 2008, Chris served as one of 27 Florida electors in the U.S. Electoral College. He was a member of the 2018-2019 transition team for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried. Chris helped to lead the bipartisan Groveland Four Clemency Coalition, which worked to persuade the Florida Cabinet to grant clemency to four Floridians unjustly accused of crimes. The Cabinet unanimously approved pardons on January 11, 2019.

Chris graduated from the Princeton University School of Public and International Affairs. He was honored with the Daily Princetonian Award for his efforts to reform the university’s then-century-old honor code. Chris later graduated from the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. The law school student body elected him as president of the student bar association. He also served as a research assistant to former Florida Gov. and U.S. Rep. Buddy MacKay.

Chris has been active in Leadership Florida as a member of Cornerstone Class 36, as Co-Chair of the Special Council on Equity, Equality and Justice and on the Northeast Region Council. Chirs is a member of the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Board of Advisors, Leadership Jacksonville and Jacksonville Bar Association.

An enthusiastic hiker who loves the Florida outdoors, Chris lives in Jacksonville with his wife and two children.