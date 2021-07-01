Ali Hassan, director of technology

Ali Hassan has served as the director of technology for WJXT/WCWJ since 2021. He joined WJXT/WCWJ in 2018 as the assistant director of technology managing the IT staff and instrumental in the news control room design, installation of the current Grass Valley news production workflows, the transition of news receive and the move to Stratus as our newsroom workflow solution.

Ali joined Graham Media Group first in Detroit at WDIV where he served as an Engineering Supervisor responsible for the daily administration of their news production, automation systems and broadcast infrastructure including Avid iNews. He also has spent considerable time working closely with the Graham Digital team.

Prior to Graham, Ali was located in Chicago, where he worked first at WFLD, the Fox-owned and operated station where he played a key role in news production, and then at Weigel Broadcasting’s station group in Chicago where he was also in charge of news production and systems. Ali has also worked previously at Telestream and at WMAQ in Chicago where he worked on various studio projects including building out a street studio for news and working on studio construction for the nationally syndicated programs.

Outside the office one of Ali’s passions is filmmaking. He has been a volunteer theater manager at the famous Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for more than 10 years. He is a Computer Science graduate of the University of Wisconsin.