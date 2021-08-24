Congratulations to our Insider season ticket giveaway winner

This story first appeared in News4JAX Insider, our newsletter exclusively for members of Insider. Subscribe here.

Well, the Battle in the Big Easy might have been a letdown for the Jaguars. But it wasn’t for one lucky News4JAX Insider who’s taking home season tickets.

More than 3,100 of you entered for a chance to win this incredible prize. When it’s all said and done, though, there could only be one winner. And the winner is… 🥁

Terry Watley of Jacksonville!

Congratulations, Terry! 🎉

(In case you missed it, check out Bruce and Jennifer making the winner announcement Tuesday morning.)

We called Terry this morning to share the good news. Even though he didn’t watch The Morning Show to find out whether he won, some of his friends saw it and told him he had won the tickets.

Of course, we want to thank everyone who took part in this Insiders-only sweepstakes. 🙏

And while you might not have won this time, we’ll have more opportunities for you to potentially win some nifty prizes in the days and weeks ahead. So, keep your chin up and don’t get discouraged.