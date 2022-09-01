Order Entry Specialist/Account Coordinator

Description

The Order Entry team is responsible for booking all digital orders into the billing system, Wide Orbit Traffic. They process all orders entered and book them with incredible accuracy. They manage a daily reconciliation report and update billing based on actual delivery and any campaign changes. They work closely with the Client Experience and Ad Operations teams and local business offices to communicate campaign changes and the associated revenue implications.

Responsibilities

Process and book all digital advertising orders into Wide Orbit Traffic

Calculate vendor revenue splits to appropriately bill Sales vs Non-Sales lines

Manage daily reconciliation report for all stations and updating WOT lines based on campaign changes and actual delivery

Liaise with local business offices and sales teams to communicate changes in revenue, products, dates, etc.

Experience

3+ Years supporting sales/marketing efforts

Skilled communicator

Excellent math skills

Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite – Outlook, Teams, Excel, PowerPoint, Word etc.

Experience with Order/Project Management systems like TapClicks, Basecamp, Monday.com, etc.

Completion of a bachelor’s degree and a multidisciplinary background preferred, ideally in a related major such as marketing, strategy, psychology, sociology or related work experience

Compensation and Benefits

This is a non-exempt position. We offer competitive hourly rate, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Team: Order Entry | Reports to: Director of Operations

Location: Remote (preference in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply, please send resume to: cdaniel@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.