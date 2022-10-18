Fullstack Developer (Node, React, AWS) - Social News Desk

We’re looking for a person with the right blend of experience in both front-end and back-end development, a love for coding and learning, and the ability to work effectively in a fully-remote environment with limited direction.
The Work:
- Expand and evolve our SaaS, social media publishing and analytics platform, that empowers thousands of news publishers worldwide
- Help grow our emerging advertising and tech-enabled services business
- Write code that integrates social media APIs (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc) and other third-parties
- Work with massive amounts of social data to provide customers with actionable insights
- Build and improve on our cloud-based serverless architecture and related DevOps
The Environment:
- 100% remote team
- NodeJs, Serverless, ReactJs, ReactNative, MongoDB
- Cloud-based hosted infrastructure (AWS Lambda, etc)
- Slack, Hangouts, Asana and other online collaboration tools
The Perks:
- 100% remote work
- Competitive pay
- Comprehensive health, wellness and career benefits package
- In-person team/company retreat (in a fun location) at least yearly
- Trust, autonomy, empowerment
Skills & Requirements
We’re looking for someone who can comfortably work on whole features/stories independently, covering both front-end and back-end concerns. One day you might take a UX design and turn it into a working part of a React-based app and the next day you might add NodeJs endpoints to the serverless API to support the new functionality.
Required skills/experience:
- Strong understanding of modern JavaScript and NodeJs concepts
- 3+ years web app development experience
- 2+ years of NodeJs and Javascript (including a solid grasp of ES6)
- 2+ year of React or other SPA experience
- 1+ year experience with AWS Lambda
- Document/NoSQL database experience (MongoDB preferred)
- Webpack, HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, Babel
- Fluency in Git, GitHub and source code management concepts
Bonus skills/experience:
- Social Media APIs
- Serverless.com framework
- React Native, or other mobile development
- Previous remote work experience
Working Remote:
- This is a 100% remote position, communication and self-direction are essential
- You’ll need a dedicated workspace with a door and good webcam
- You must have a reliable high-speed internet connection (collaboration requires bandwidth)
This is just scratching the surface -- we’re a fun team of people who love what we do! If this sounds good so far then reach out and we’ll share more details.
To apply please send resume via email to: aking@socialnewsdesk.com
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. Social News Desk is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Social News Desk will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.