Graham Media Group is searching for a Digital Inventory Optimization Specialist who will build value for Graham Media Group’s digital products by optimizing. The Digital Inventory Optimization Specialist will reach monthly programmatic budgets that enhance a robust direct sales and operations team. The Digital Inventory Optimization Specialist will play a critical role in driving digital revenue growth for the company through the development and implementation of revenue optimization strategies and maintaining relationships with buying partners.

What you will do

Analyze company data to identify opportunities for yield optimization and revenue growth.

Develop and implement revenue optimization strategies for programmatic revenue.

Monitor and measure the success of digital revenue optimization initiatives.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with programmatic revenue partners.

Work on long-term audience strategies that will increase value for buyers directly and programmatically.

Communicate effectively with key stakeholders on programmatic revenue optimization initiatives and results.

Support sales teams’ efforts by marketing the value of Graham Media Groups’ inventory.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, or related field or relevant job experience.

5+ years of experience in digital publishing, yield optimization, programmatic revenue operations, or related roles.

Understanding of ad tech and how yield is managed in the digital auction.

Advanced proficiency in programmatic revenue data analysis tools and techniques.

Demonstrated knowledge of players in the marketplace and how to best connect to a publisher’s properties.

Skills

Understand video inventory and the differences between the dynamic live video auction marketplace.

Knows the power of audience data and has ideas of how to unlock its potential in auctions.

Experience with Business Intelligence tools. Domo experience is a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills required -- must be able to discuss business needs at a high level.

Logical thinking -- understand the steps it takes to launch a successful project.

Working knowledge of project management systems and support teams.

Attitude

You’re excited to support growing and dynamic inventory and products to support critical local media hubs.

You strive to utilize the next great technology and can identify opportunities for current business problems.

You’re an owner – you stand behind your efforts and be proud of the outcomes they create.

Compensation and Benefits

Location: Detroit, MI

Competitive salary based on experience and comprehensive benefits package.

To apply, please send resume via email to: careers@grahammedia.com.

Please reference Digital Inventory Optimization Specialist in the subject line.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.