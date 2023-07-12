Manager, Broadcast Sales Support

Description

The Ad Operations team supports all sales pre and post for Graham Media Group. The Broadcast Sales Support Manager is a new role with the goal of streamlining the sales support resources across the GMG Local Stations. This role will be an evolving role with the initial task of managing the new Broadcast Support Hub Team for Graham’s six markets. During the first 3 months, the manager will be tasked with identifying the intrinsic support responsibilities for each of the stations and creating and defining a singular process for all. They will also make recommendations for the new support team structure and responsibilities for the team members. Once the new structure and processes are in place, they will be responsible for overseeing the team with duties that may include broadcast order entry, makegood and under-delivery and client/account management.

Responsibilities

Work with station sales support to identify current responsibilities.

Identify issues and bottlenecks within the current processes

Build out new processes and procedures for broadcast orders, working closely with Sales, Traffic, AR/Finance and Digital Ad Ops teams

Make recommendations for team structure based on needs

Facilitate the change in team structure and process throughout Q4 2023.

Once structure is in place, manage the team and oversee duties and responsibilities that may include Order Entry, Makegood and UD

Continued collaboration with station and corporate teams to ensure functions and goals of the team are being met.

Focus on creating a best-in-class experience for GMG’s valuable customers, while creating smooth processes to enable station account executives more sales time.

Requirements/Experience

3+ Years managing customer service or marketing teams

5+ Years managing linear advertising/marketing campaigns (digital experience a plus)

5+ Years of client service or account management

Meticulous attention to detail

Strong communication and customer service skills

Experience managing client reporting dashboards

Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite – Outlook, Teams, Excel, PowerPoint, Word etc.

Experience with Broadcast systems such as – WOT, WOMS, Spotloader, etc.

Completion of a bachelor’s degree and a multidisciplinary background, preferably in a related major such as marketing, strategy, psychology, sociology or related work experience

TEAM: Ad Operations | Sub Team: Broadcast Sales Support

REPORTS TO: Director, Ad Operations

REMOTE: Detroit MI, Roanoke VA, Jacksonville FL, Orlando FL, Houston TX, San Antonio TX

Compensation and Benefits

We offer a competitive salary, based on experience, and comprehensive benefits.

To apply, please send resume to: cdaniel@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.