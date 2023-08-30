Description
Graham Media Group is seeking a Corporate IT Support Specialist with a broad background to join our highly skilled Corporate IT team. You will be part of an on-call team that is responsible for supporting end users and business applications. This position will be on-site and can be located within any of Graham’s broadcast markets – Detroit MI, Roanoke VA, Jacksonville or Orlando FL, and Houston or San Antonio TX. This position reports to GMG’s Corporate IT Director.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Provide timely Office 365 Support and Administration.
- Deliver support for reported problems with desktop computers, laptops, peripherals, and mobile devices.
- Work with vendors to troubleshoot and resolve issues.
- Create, deploy, and maintain a variety of computer images for Windows and Mac OS systems.
- Develop/Create and maintain Azure Active Directory and Active Directory Administration, Group Polices and Logon Scripts.
- Recognize and troubleshoot problems with server hardware and applications software.
- Install, configure, maintain, and upgrade Microsoft Windows server operating systems and applications.
- Follow documented standards and procedures.
- Follow maintenance protocols to ensure systems are secure and ready for users.
- Participate in on-call rotation with other team members.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- A minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience as a Systems Administrator, Support Specialist, or other mid-level support role.
- Ability to work in fast-paced environments supporting critical on-air broadcast systems.
- Solid understanding of the OSI model and networking fundamentals.
- Hands-on experience with VMWARE 6.0+.
- Familiarity with AWS/Cloud concepts and basic administrative tasks.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Experience with Palo Alto firewalls, NAC or IPS/IDS systems.
- Familiarity with Cisco network equipment and operating systems.
- Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic or network analytics tools.
- Experience with WideOrbit Traffic.
- Experience with Oracle Cloud.
- Experience in the Broadcast industry is a plus.
- Familiarity with National Institute of Standards and Practices (NIST).
Compensation and Benefits
We offer a competitive salary, based on experience, and comprehensive benefits.
To apply, please send resume to: nceballo@grahammedia.com
Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.