Graham Media Group is searching for a Senior Web Engineer to join its Digital team. The Graham Digital team builds industry leading apps and sites for local TV news stations across the country, and the Senior Web Engineer will help architect and build innovative tools, features, and infrastructure to support great experiences for our users. The ideal candidate will have strong expertise in Python and Node, experience owning projects across the full stack (front and backend), and familiarity with video technologies (frontend playback and backend encoding).

What you will do

High-Quality Software Development - Deliver and maintain software applications that are user-friendly, efficient, and secure. Your work should meet or exceed industry standards and customer expectations.

Effective Collaboration - Work effectively with other developers, fostering a collaborative environment and contributing to the team’s overall performance and deliverables.

Technical Knowledge - Stay up-to-date with the latest programming languages, frameworks, and technologies, applying this knowledge to improve our software applications.

Mentorship - Mentor and train a team of engineers and developers, helping them to improve their skills, understanding, and productivity. Your guidance should contribute to the overall talent development and succession planning of the team.

Continuous Improvement - Continuously improve our software applications and development practices, increasing efficiency, security, and user satisfaction.

Requirements

5+ years of experience in web development - Python or Node experience a must.

Practical experience with Node and React.

A technical understanding of all facets of what it takes to ship products.

Experience with analytics and A/B testing to iterate products effectively.

Ability to multiply a team through clear guidance, leadership, and ability to prioritize and delegate to empower all development team members.

Work with a project management system to communicate and plan for feature, bug, and product delivery with organizational stakeholders.

Experience guiding offshore teams or contracted development teams for specific projects.

Skills

Logical thinking -- understand the steps it takes to launch a successful project.

Coding/problem-solving – You enjoy problems, especially new and interesting ones, and enjoy when your solutions clearly improve the experience of millions of people.

Video delivery and streaming -- Working with video players and various video platforms will be a large part of the job, so this experience is a major plus.

Project Management Software - Working knowledge of project management systems and support teams.

Attitude

You like working with a fast, small but focused engineering team creating new products and encountering new problems every day. You are excited to make your name shaping an industry in disruption and like the idea that your work will directly impact the future of an industry.

You’re an owner -- when you take on a project, you make sure all the details are completed to your standards, and you are excited to share progress with stakeholders and other developers.

Most of all, you care about online news and the future of journalism.

Compensation and Benefits

Location: Detroit, MI

Competitive salary based on experience and comprehensive benefits package.

To apply, please send resume via email to: mnewman@grahammedia.com.

Please reference Senior Web Engineer in the subject line.

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.