WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a general assignment reporter who will also turn investigative stories. You’ll also be responsible for web and social media content. The perfect candidate is someone who can also pick up a camera and shoot and edit as needed. Must have on-air presence, tell good stories, and be curious about the news every day. We need leaders who thrive in a fast-paced competitive environment. You must be a problem solver who understands the importance of storytelling and teamwork.



• Understand creative use of editing and graphics

• Work independently

• Excellent communication skills with management and staff

Qualifications:

Prefer candidate with several years reporting experience. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines. Looking for an innovative storyteller who understands and can help execute digital coverage on all platforms. Willingness to work overnights, weekends, and holidays. Must agree to flexible schedule and on-call rotation. Degree in communications or related field desired.

No phone calls. Email resumes and links to: kbonfield@wjxt.com

