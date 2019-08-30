WJXT-TV, the Graham Media Group owned station in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a full time Accountant to maintain accounting records and prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial statements and reports. The successful candidate will assist in preparation of capital and operating forecasts and budgets, prepare accounting, programming and audit schedules, and monitor and administer operating expenses. Additional responsibilities include reconciling general ledger accounts, preparing and reviewing journal entries and ancillary reports, and handle special reporting related to the broadcasting industry, such as music license fee reporting, trade and syndication reporting, and inter-company billing. Position may be required to work additional hours during financial close and budgeting periods.



Qualifications:

•College degree in Business Administration or Accounting preferred

•Minimum of five years experience in an accounting environment preferred

•Broadcasting experience preferred

•Experience with Great Plains, Wide Orbit and SIMS are a plus



Requirements:

Must have good judgment, strong work ethic, and excellent analytical and communication skills.

Candidate must be able to work independently and manage time effectively.

Working knowledge of accounting is a must.



Additional Information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

Contact:

Nikki Sutton, nsutton@wjxt.com

