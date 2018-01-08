Web News Editor

WJXT-TV, in Jacksonville, Florida, is looking for a web editor. We need a journalist who can write well under deadline pressure and is familiar with AP stylebook standards. You must be a good copy editor who can work well with anchors, producers, reporters, photographers and other editors. You will also be involved in social media content, editorial meetings and sweeps projects.

Prior newspaper experience is a plus. You must be familiar with newsroom computer and Internet content management systems, video and photo editing software and at least comfortable with HTML. You should have at least three years of experience in a news organization. You must be willing to work flexible shifts including overnights, weekends and holidays. You will be assigned other duties as needed.

Email resume to News Director Kathryn Bonfield at kbonfield@wjxt.com.

