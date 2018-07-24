WJXT, the Graham Media Group-owned station in Jacksonville is searching for a SALES COORDINATOR who will be responsible for the processing of sales orders and assisting the sales managers as needed.

The successful candidate will input and maintain orders, provide avails information, solve billing discrepancies, and help Account Executives and Sales Managers with a variety of tasks. S/he will be expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions, and traffic issues.

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software – highly preferred.

Two years’ experience in a television station’s traffic department or traffic role preferred.

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner.

Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities.

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Must be a proven team player

Good organizational and time management skills a must.

Send resume to: Charles Chunn

