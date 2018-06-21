WJXT-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned station in Jacksonville, has an opening for an energetic accounting associate who will perform various accounting and clerical tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable transactions.
Match vendor invoices to purchase ordersAssign correct accounting codes to invoices and employee expense reports
Correctly enter invoices into accounting system (Great Plains)
Process and distribute checks
Upload transactions into a Purchase Card system
Research and resolve vendor invoice and payment history issues
Maintain payment records, files, and vendor contracts
Image documents
Back-up to Accounts Receivable (Wide Orbit)
Other duties as assigned
Able to work quickly and accurately in a fast paced deadline driven environment. Highly organized and detail oriented. Previous Accounts Payable experience required. Requires proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and accounting software, such as Great Plains.
Contact Details
Please send resumes to: Keira Barnard
kbarnard@wjxt.com
NO PHONE CALLS