WJXT-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned station in Jacksonville, has an opening for an energetic accounting associate who will perform various accounting and clerical tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable transactions.

Match vendor invoices to purchase ordersAssign correct accounting codes to invoices and employee expense reports

Correctly enter invoices into accounting system (Great Plains)

Process and distribute checks

Upload transactions into a Purchase Card system

Research and resolve vendor invoice and payment history issues

Maintain payment records, files, and vendor contracts

Image documents

Back-up to Accounts Receivable (Wide Orbit)

Other duties as assigned

Able to work quickly and accurately in a fast paced deadline driven environment. Highly organized and detail oriented. Previous Accounts Payable experience required. Requires proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and accounting software, such as Great Plains.

Contact Details

Please send resumes to: Keira Barnard

kbarnard@wjxt.com

NO PHONE CALLS



