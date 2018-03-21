Associate Producer, Part Time

WJXT, the Graham Media owned station in Jacksonville, is looking for future producers and this is the perfect position to learn the ropes. You will produce for the web and social media. In addition, you will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. Responsibilities include writing stories and teases, editing, graphics, research, and monitoring news feeds. You will be assigned other duties as needed.

Prefer college degree in journalism or communications. Must be able to work flexible hours including overnights, weekends and holidays.

We are only interested in candidates who want to become a future newscast producer.

No phone calls. Email resume and link to:

Stacey Readout, Assistant News Director

sreadout@wjxt.com