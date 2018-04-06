Business manager - WJXT-TV/WCWJ-TV

General Position Description: WJXT-TV/WCWJ-TV is an independent and CW affiliate within the Graham Media Group with strong community ties.

WJXT-TV/WCWJ-TV keeps you completely informed and up to date with news, weather, sports, lifestyles and entertainment. We have an outstanding opportunity for a full-time Business Manager position.

The Business Manager serves as a key member of our leadership team helping the station operate efficiently and effectively, monitoring key business metrics and identifying and communicating risks and opportunities to deliver a quality product in a highly ethical environment.

Reports to:

General Manager

Responsibilities:

Manage and analyze all financial reporting requirements, responsible for all revenue recognition and reporting. Manage and supervise Accounts Payable, Fixed Asset reporting, Payroll and Credit functions. Oversee local Human Resources activities/initiatives. Prepare, administer and monitor annual Operating and Capital budgets, forecasts, and monthly/quarterly/annual reports. Make prudent decisions with significant financial impact - often under deadline pressure. Assist with the negotiation and administration of personnel issues. Keep VP/General Manager informed of all business and personnel issues, and serve as a liaison with the corporate financial staff and corporate human resources staff. Assure compliance with company policies, state and federal laws and regulations.

Qualifications:

College degree in Business Administration and/or Finance preferred, CPA or MBA a plus.

Prior Human Resources experience preferred.

Broadcasting experience is a plus, although not required.

Demonstrated success in business/accounting management and expertise in accounting, and budget.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, good judgment, exceptional work ethic, excellent analytical required.

Advance proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications; experience with Great Plains and Wide Orbit a plus.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidate.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply:

Please send resume via email to: Bob Ellis, General Manager