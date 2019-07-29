Creative Services Senior Producer/Editor

Beautiful beaches AND Graham Media Group, a passionate boutique station group that allows for creativity and personal growth!

Write, edit, light, shoot and produce high-end campaigns for promotion, clients, sales, news, programming, and community service projects. Assist in producing, conceptualizing and editing documentary and live programs.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Must have a demo reel to apply

High end editing, lighting, and shooting experience with sharp sound design skills.

Knowledge of Adobe Suite, particularly Adobe Premier and After Effects.

Create compelling image, special report, proof of brand, contest and PSA promos for all platforms, within the brand.

Strong cinema and/or ENG camera skills with the attention to technical detail

Must have strong communication skills with the ability to articulate projects and ideas clearly.

Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one.

Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges, pitch innovative ideas.

Must be well-organized, highly motivated, and able to work under tight deadlines.

Must be able to switch directions quickly and work fluidly between traditional and new media.

Will work some nights and weekends for station programming initiatives.

Fill in for topicals and daily logs.



SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:

This person should have 3-5 or more years of production experience along with excellent oral and written communication skills. Solid understanding of preproduction, production and post production processes. Video editing skills with a creative approach that tell a story and/or communicate client objectives. Must have a proven track record of successfully working with a team to complete projects. Must be highly organized and creative. Must be able to work under pressure. Degree preferred. Must have valid drivers license.



PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to maneuver between on location shoots and WJXT/WCWJ studios, handle a time-sensitive work environment and be able to carry or move objects weighing up to 50 pounds.



CONTACT:

Please send resume and demo reel to scarpenter@wjxt.com. No phone calls please.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

