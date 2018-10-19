No. 1 rated WJXT, the Graham Media Group-owned station in Jacksonville, one of Florida’s best-kept secrets, seeks a motivated, high-energy Creative Services topical writer-producer to join our award winning team. Candidate will be responsible for bringing our brand to life through compelling writing, breakthrough editing and strategic concepts.

The qualified candidate must be able to conceive, write, edit and succeed in a fast-paced, results-oriented media environment. Ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker and a self-motivator with the ability to contribute ideas and learn from those around them.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Must be able to write compelling, engaging promotional messages for all platforms.

• Write, produce and edit compelling news image and topical promotions.

• Social media marketing and content development.

• Assist in all areas of station promotions, marketing, commercial production, special projects, community events and more.

• Participate fully in daily news meetings.

• Work well with news producers, photographers and reporters in the field.

• Produce image, web videos and other promotions as assigned.

• Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays on short notice.

• Must be able to work a night side position if needed.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Television promotion experience a plus.

• Knowledge of Premier experience and After Effects a plus.

• Willingness to work flexible schedules.

• Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one.

• Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges.

• Must be well-organized and highly motivated.

TO APPLY: E-mail or send resume and reel to scarpenter@wjxt.com. No phone calls please.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.