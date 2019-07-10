Digital Graphic Design Intern

If you can help create topical and editorial content for social,digital and broadcast media in a fast-paced environment, this internship could be for you. We need an idea-driven, self-motivated designer to helpcommunicate stories through visual design.

You will be working under the direction andguidance of the art department, digital team and newsroom to make infographics, story art, graphics for videos and much more. We will put your typography and composition skills to the test as you create artwork for current events and adapt them for various canvas sizes and platforms. You will be working within the station's established brand design, but there will befreedom to conceptualize withnew and trending styles.

Must be proficient withAdobe Photoshop. Bonus points for experience working with Adobe Illustrator, Premiere,After Effects, and any of the other programs in the Creative Cloud.

Must be a junior/senior with a major in design/art/communication.Must have a portfolio link available for review.

Contact Human Resources, Keira Barnard at kbarnard@wjxt.com.

