WJXT, a Graham Media Group station located in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for an Executive Producer of Sports. You will be responsible for managing the Sports Department and all sports related content for TV, web, and social media. Other duties include:

1. Oversee sports section on News4JAX.com

2. Strategic planning for future coverage

3. Produce and edit sportscasts and specials

4. Handle schedules and travel planning

5. Set up, shoot, write, edit stories and interviews

6. Attend editorial meetings

7. Communicate with all team members

8. Possibly fill in on-air

9. Help with breaking news when needed

10. Perform other job duties as assigned

Experience: Prefer college degree in journalism or communications and three years TV news experience. Must be willing to work a flexible schedule including weekends and holidays.

Contact: News Director Kathryn Bonfield, kbonfield@wjxt.com

