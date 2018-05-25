Investigative Photojournalist/Producer

Details:

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an aggressive photojournalist/producer to join the award winning I-TEAM. You must be self-motivated with a proven record for achieving outstanding results. Looking for someone who is a strong leader and thrives in a fast-paced competitive environment. Excellent news judgment, storytelling and team work skills required.



Experience:

• Problem solver and critical thinker in field

• Understand creative use of editing and graphics

• Able to work independently

• Experience with 3-point lighting

• Experience with multi camera shoots

• Operate a microwave truck; satellite truck experience is a plus

• Strong understanding of computer/IT workflows

• Understand File Transfer

• Know how to vet stories

• Excellent communication skills in person, on phone and via email with viewers

• Execute public records request

• Must be able to work on Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premier Pro

• Maintain station equipment and vehicles

• Help with coverage of other news and needs in newsroom



Requirements:

• Prefer someone with at least five years of experience as a photojournalist in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure, meet deadlines and communicate thoroughly with all levels of management and staff. Must be an innovative storyteller who understands and can help execute digital coverage on all platforms. Plan to work flexible schedule, including days, nights, weekends and holidays. Degree in communications or related field desired.



Contact:

No phone calls. Email resumes and links to: kbonfield@wjxt.com

