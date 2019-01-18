Love to produce television but want a little more time than you have on a normal day in a local newsroom?



WJXT-TV is looking for a Local Program Executive Producer to help create the vision and then execute an array of local programs including live specials, long form documentaries, and even local parades. We are looking for a self-motivated, team player who has excellent organizational, planning and strategic-thinking skills. This person needs a deep understanding of television production, including the desire to find innovative ways to shoot and edit pieces and programs. Must be flexible with schedule and be able to adjust workdays and work hours on short notice if necessary.



Job duties will be assigned as needed and will include the following:

• Editorial calendar plan, develop and track

• Strategy for multi-platform

• Work with sales department to help manage sponsorship requests.

• Oversee content for local station programming including live events, documentaries, specials, daily talk shows, and weekly sports shows.

• Shoot, edit, and write program content as needed.

• Conduct regular content review of programming.

Should be familiar with ENPS and newsroom systems

Send resume to Sherry Carpenter at scarpenter@wjxt.com.



WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.