Morning Assignment Editor/Backup Traffic Reporter

Details:

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida, is looking for a Morning Assignment Editor. This position requires someone with strong communication, computer, web, social media, and reporting skills..

Experience:

Responsibilities include developing and assigning news stories and working closely with reporters and producers. You will also shoot and edit news story as needed. In addition, you will serve as back-up traffic reporter on The Morning Show. You will also be part of the on-call reporter rotation. This is a fast-paced work environment. You must be able to meet daily deadlines and change priorities as needed.

Requirements:

Prefer college degree in journalism or communications. Prefer at least two years TV news experience.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.