Morning news anchor, investigative consumer reporter, Monday-Friday



WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a morning show anchor/investigative consumer reporter. You will anchor the 9 am newscast and then transition into the investigative consumer reporter position for either a later evening newscast, or future newscast. You’ll also be responsible for web and social media content. The perfect candidate is someone who can also pick up a camera and shoot and edit as needed. Must have strong on-air presence, tell good stories, and be curious about the news every day. We need leaders who thrive in a fast-paced competitive environment. You must be a problem solver who understands the importance of storytelling and teamwork.

• Produce engaging standups and live shots

• Creative use of graphics

• Work independently

• Excellent communication skills with management and staff

• Note: All essential functions of this position not necessarily described in this posting

Prefer candidate with at least four years of experience as a reporter in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines. Looking for an innovative storyteller who understands and can help execute digital coverage on all platforms. Willingness to work overnights, weekends, and holidays as needed. Must agree to flexible schedule and on-call rotation. Degree in communications or related field desired.

WJXT-TV

4 Broadcast Place

Jacksonville, FL 32207

No phone calls. Email resumes and links to: kbonfield@wjxt.com

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

