Position:

Morning news/traffic anchor, general assignment reporter, Monday-Friday



Job description:

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a morning show anchor/traffic reporter. Your day will begin anchoring our 430a newscast.. in a military town people get up early and they watch. You’d then transition to our traffic anchor, handling all traffic-related stories, including breaking news road closures and commute related stories. When the morning show is over you’ll get general assignment reporting duties for either a later evening newscast, or the next day. You’ll also be responsible for web and social media content for traffic and shooting and editing stories for the later newscasts. We’re looking for someone with strong on-air presence, who can tell good stories, and who is curious about the news every day. We need leaders who thrive in a fast-paced competitive environment. You must be a problem solver who understands the importance of storytelling and teamwork.

Additional requirements:

Operate Max Traffic

Understand creative use of editing and graphics

Work independently

Excellent communication skills with management and staff

Qualifications:

Prefer candidate with at least three years of experience as a reporter in a TV newsroom. Must perform well under pressure and meet deadlines. Looking for an innovative storyteller who understands and can help execute digital coverage on all platforms. Willingness to work overnights, weekends, and holidays as needed. Must agree to flexible schedule. Degree in communications or related field desired.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Applicants:

No phone calls. Email resumes and links to kbonfield@wjxt.com

