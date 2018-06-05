Details:

WJXT-TV, is looking for a weekend Multi-Media Journalist who values enterprise reporting and brings solid pitches to the table every day. Along with turning stories for TV, you are responsible for writing web stories and contributing to social media. If you can’t deliver to all platforms, no need to apply. You must be able to consistently create memorable moments and have strong live shot skills. Expect to work all shifts, including holidays. On-call as needed.



Experience:

We are looking for someone who has experience with P2 cameras and nonlinear editing.



Requirements:

Prefer college degree in journalism or communications and three years TV news reporting experience. Must agree to flexible work schedule. You must be able to operate a backpack.

Contact:

News Director Kathryn Bonfield, kbonfield@wjxt.com

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.