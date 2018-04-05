News Producer

Details:

WJXT-TV, a Graham Media Group Station, is looking for a newscast producer. We need a journalist who can put together engaging newscasts that incorporate all the bells and whistles. You must be a strong writer who is creative and understands good storytelling. You will work closely with anchors, reporters, photographers, editors, and the assignment desk. You will also be responsible for web and social media content.

Experience:

QUALIFICATIONS: At least 2 years TV newscast producing experience. Prefer college degree in journalism or communications

Requirements:

This is a producer-driven newsroom and an excellent move for someone looking for that next producing position. Expect to work long hours, weekends and holidays as needed.

Contact:

Kathryn Bonfield, kbonfield@wjxt.com



