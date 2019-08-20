WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida, is looking for a Nightside Assignment Editor. This position requires someone with strong communication, web, social media, reporting, and planning skills.

Assignment editors must be practical, creative and skilled in developing story ideas and assigning the reporters and videographers to cover them. The assignment manager and key assignment editors are usually experienced journalists, but occasionally there are entry-level opportunities as desk assistants.

Experience:

Responsibilities include developing and assigning news stories and working closely with managers, web team, reporters, and producers. You will write stories for web and post on social media. The assignment editor also has planning responsibilities and helps set up guests for newscasts. The idea candidate has a producer background and can expect to produce newscasts if needed. You are also part of the on-call producer rotation. This is a fast-paced work environment. You must be able to meet daily deadlines and change priorities as needed.

Requirements:

Prefer college degree in journalism or communications. Prefer at least two years TV news experience. Must be a news junkie who watches news, reads newspapers and news websites.



Contact

Send link and resume to: Kbonfield@wjxt.com. NO PHONE CALLS.



WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



