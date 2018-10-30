Operations Engineer

Details:

GMG STATION, the Graham Media owned station in Jacksonville, FL is looking for a full time Technician / Operating Technician in the Engineering Department.



Experience:

Responsibilities include quality control monitoring of the broadcast signal for multiple stations, managing and quality control of the process of ingesting material to an IDX automation system, checking the technical quality and preparing recordings for broadcast, as well as, coordinate and tune in live shots from multiple sources for news casts.

Requirements:

This position requires a comprehensive understanding of a broadcast environment. The candidate must have excellent learning skills and be able to handle multiple tasks in stressful situations. An in-depth understanding of a PC based computer network is required, Excellent record keeping, attention to details, and strong communication skills is a must. Median level of editing comprehension is a plus. This position will be required to work various shifts including nights and/or weekends.

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

Contact:

James Lowery (jlowery@wjxt.com)

