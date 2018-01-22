Details:
WJXT, the Graham Holdings owned station in Jacksonville, Florida, has an immediate opening for a Photojournalist.
Experience:
- Excellent photographer in Newsgathering & News production.
- Must be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images; strong NPPA-style preferred.
- Able to work independently and capture informative and reliable newsgathering video and audio for broadcast.
- Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy.
- Work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure.
- Must be fully knowledgeable in all aspects of ENG field operations.
- Must be a proficient editor working with newer systems.
- Must be able to operate a microwave truck; satellite truck experience is a plus.
- Must have strong understanding of computer/IT workflows.
- Must understand File Transfer Protocols.
- Solve technical issues in the field .
- Degree in Broadcast Journalism/Production.
Requirements:
Must be able to work evenings, weekends & holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues.
Contact: Nancy Tillman ntillman@wjxt.com
