Photographer

Details:        

WJXT, the Graham Holdings owned station in Jacksonville, Florida, has an immediate opening for a Photojournalist.

 

Experience:            

  • Excellent photographer in Newsgathering & News production.
  • Must be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images; strong NPPA-style preferred.
  • Able to work independently and capture informative and reliable newsgathering video and audio for broadcast.
  • Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy.
  • Work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure.
  • Must be fully knowledgeable in all aspects of ENG field operations.
  • Must be a proficient editor working with newer systems.
  • Must be able to operate a microwave truck; satellite truck experience is a plus.
  • Must have strong understanding of computer/IT workflows.
  • Must understand File Transfer Protocols.
  • Solve technical issues in the field .
  • Degree in Broadcast Journalism/Production.

 

Requirements:              

Must be able to work evenings, weekends & holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues.

 

Contact:       Nancy Tillman  ntillman@wjxt.com

 

