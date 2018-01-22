Details:

WJXT, the Graham Holdings owned station in Jacksonville, Florida, has an immediate opening for a Photojournalist.

Experience:

Excellent photographer in Newsgathering & News production.

Must be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images; strong NPPA-style preferred.

Able to work independently and capture informative and reliable newsgathering video and audio for broadcast.

Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy.

Work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure.

Must be fully knowledgeable in all aspects of ENG field operations.

Must be a proficient editor working with newer systems.

Must be able to operate a microwave truck; satellite truck experience is a plus.

Must have strong understanding of computer/IT workflows.

Must understand File Transfer Protocols.

Solve technical issues in the field .