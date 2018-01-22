Position/Title:

Photographer In Training



Details:

WJXT-TV, a Graham Media Station, located in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for its next photographer trainee. We will train you in all aspects of photography, nonlinear editing and lighting. We will also train you to operate a satellite truck, microwave truck and backpack. You will assist on the assignment desk as needed.



Experience:

In addition, you will learn how to provide content for the web and social media platforms.



Requirements:

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license. Expect to adjust schedule as needed and to work mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays as needed.



Additional Information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.



Contact:

Nancy Tillman (ntillman@wjxt.com)

