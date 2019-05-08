WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a Producer-In-Training to work in a fast-paced competitive newsroom. In this role, you will work closely with managers and producers to learn how to produce newscasts. You will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. Responsibilities include writing stories and teases, editing, graphics, research, and monitoring news feeds. You will also contribute to the station’s website and social media platforms. Expect to perform other duties based on the needs of the newsroom.

Qualifications:

Prefer college degree in journalism or communications. Looking for someone who is a self-starter and is not afraid to ask questions. We need a candidate who learns from their mistakes and can handle multiple tasks. News junkie. Must be able to work flexible hours including overnights, weekends, and holidays. We are only interested in candidates who want to become future newscast producers.

Note:

This is a temporary FT trainee position that typically lasts a year. It is our hope that you will excel and become a newscast producer at WJXT-TV.

Contact:

No phone calls. Email resume and link to the WJXT-TV News Director Kathryn Bonfield at kbonfield@wjxt.com.

