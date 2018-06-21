Publix hiring up to 100 employees for new store

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Publix Super Markets Inc. is holding a hiring event to fill up to 100 positions for a new store in St. Augustine.

The chain plans to hire for all departments for the new location at the Publix at The Shoppes at Palencia Commons, located at 7462 US Highway 1 North, St. Augustine, Florida 32095.

Anyone can apply during the two-day hiring event, which will be held on June 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at The Palencia Club Bistro Room, located at 600 Palencia Club Drive in St. Augustine.

Interviews will be held on site.

Job seekers are encouraged to begin their application process online or schedule an appointment by going to the company's website at Publix.jobs/StoreEvent.

For more information on employment opportunities at Publix, visit publix.jobs.

