WJXT is looking for an energetic, organized, and positive individual to lead WJXT’s local sales effort to achieve specific revenue and share goals.

This individual will supervise Account Executives’ day to day efforts including new business and digital sales. Will assist the General Sales Manager in setting rates and managing inventory. Must be able to develop and maintain positive client relationships with a high profile presence in the Jacksonville advertising community as well as maintain constant awareness of the competitive environment.

Responsibilities:

• Demonstrated success in cross-platform selling

• Lead local team in prospecting, selling and closing marketing campaigns to local businesses

• Proven ability to motivate, coach, develop and train staff towards fullest potential

• Develop and implement revenue generating opportunities for local team

• Monitor and review sales KPIs with Account Executives

Qualifications:

• Knowledge of sales, media research tools, sales promotion, social media and special projects

• Minimum 3+ years television sales management experience preferred

• Strong interpersonal and excellent communication skills

• Must be proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and be able to create polished sales presentations.

• Experience with Wide Orbit and salesforce

• College degree preferred

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume to:

Charles Chunn (cchunn@grahammedia.com)

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

