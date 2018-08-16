Sales Manager WJXT-TV/News4JAX.com

If you are the one that likes to be in the front seat, work in an environment that leans in and leaves a mark, this is the place to be.

WJXT-TV/News4jax.com is looking for a Sales Manager willing to be a part of the reinvention of our business by being big, bold and thinking outside the traditional TV ways of yesterday. WJXT is the most unique station in the country-- we are fully Local and the market leader in ratings and revenue with 10 hours a day of local news. In addition, News4jax.com ranks in the top 1% of ALL websites in the entire COUNTRY. So if you’ve been looking for the place to blaze your own trail with the commitment of station leadership with the resources to back it up, get in touch with us today.



RESPONSIBILITIES:

You must be able to dig in and develop national advertising campaigns that offer 360 degree solutions and get deep into agencies where decisions about media plans are being discussed. In addition, you must be able to dig up and form relationships with the local contacts that can impact this business. The correct candidate must be able to produce strategies capable of directing dollars our way to grow business.

• Managing and motivating teams of national representatives around the country.

• Achieving and surpassing national budget goals.

• Consistent communication with General Sales Manager regarding station pricing and inventory models.

• Creative development of sales promotions that simultaneously serve the interests of agency clients, advertisers, the target customer and the station.

• Developing and maintaining relationships with locally based clients that buy time through national advertising agencies.

• Consistent travel to key ad markets in the U.S.





QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidate should have experience in television sales and be fluent in the ever changing digital world. Candidate should have expert knowledge of research and ratings metrics. Wide Orbit experience is a plus. Computer and presentation skills are essential. Candidates should be flexible in the face of an extraordinarily dynamic work environment.

CONTACT:

Sam Foley – General Sales Manager

WJXT-TV/News4jax.com

4 Broadcast Place

Jacksonville, Florida 32207

sfoley@wjxt.com

