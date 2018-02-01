Details:

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an Executive Producer to help lead a strong newsroom in a fast-paced competitive environment. Excellent news judgment, storytelling and showcasing skills required. You will help manage anchors, reporters, producers, photographers and editors. Must be able to identify good stories, create leads, create urgency and create memorable moments. You will help oversee web and social media content. We need someone who can execute strategic plans while leading the presentation of content on air, online and in the world of evolving media.

Qualifications:

Prior EP experience is a plus, but this is also a good move for an excellent newscast producer with at least five years of experience. You will be on-call as needed. Expect to work long hours, weekends and holidays as needed.

Requirements:

Prefer college degree in journalism or communications.

Contact: Send resume to: Kathryn Bonfield/News Director, WJXT-TV, 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207 kbonfield@wjxt.com Fax: (904) 393-9822 NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE





