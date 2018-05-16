Responsibilities:

WJXT – TV, the Graham Media Group owned station in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for an experienced television sports journalist with abilities to report, analyze, and anchor stories for air, web and social media platforms. The successful candidate will collaborate with producers and assignment managers to cover pre-planned and breaking news events.

Candidate must be able to use the knowledge of current events to participate in editorial process and write scripts. Must be able to work with the sports department and news management on generating story ideas and meeting coverage goals.

Must be prepared to work irregular shifts including weekends, early mornings, nights, holidays and be available for breaking news.

Qualifications:

Extensive knowledge of local and national sports

A real interest and determination to stay informed of local sports teams

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

Must have the ability to work in fast paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

Ability to take feedback and follow directions

One to two years’ experience as a sports anchor/reporter/photographer is preferred

Strong storytelling skills

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred



Please send resumes to: kbarnard@wjxt.com