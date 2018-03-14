Details:

WCWJ/WJXT, the Graham Media owned stations in Jacksonville, are established as industry leaders a and dominant force in the market. We’re seeking to add a highly capable Station Traffic Specialist to our winning sales team.

Experience:

Responsible for the gathering and entering of National, Local and Multi-channel copy instructions and materials as well as maintaining a materials library. The Station Traffic Specialist communicates with Account Executives, Sales Managers, Advertising Agencies and direct advertising clients on missing, incomplete or incorrect copy instructions. Individual will produce daily dub lists and weekly purge lists for the Station, communicates with Promotions and Public Service Departments to ensure their spots are on the log. The Station Traffic Specialist will occasionally assist with finalizing station and multi-channel logs. This position will also act and serve as liaison between the traffic hub and station to perform quality control checks including monitoring discrepancies. This position is a direct report to the General Sales Manager.

Requirements:

• Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software – Highly Preferred

• Two years’ experience in a television station’s traffic department or traffic role preferred.

• Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner.

• Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities.

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

• Must be a proven team player

• Good organizational and time management skills a must



Contact:

Sam Foley (sfoley@wjxt.com)

