Job Description:

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a Talent Coordinator/Producer to help develop enterprise segments and content for newscasts. Your main responsibility will be setting up interviews and producing segments for The Morning Show, which includes weekends. We are looking for a journalist who could also appear on air, contribute daily to web and social media platforms, and build a diverse list of contacts. Excellent news judgment, storytelling, and research skills required. We are looking for a self-starter with good time management skills. You will also lead planning meetings. This part time position could include working weekends and holidays. You must be available when breaking news happen and be willingly to work flexible hours. There could be other duties as assigned based on the needs of the newsroom.



Qualifications:

Minimum two years of experience in a TV newsroom. College degree in journalism or communications preferred.



Contact:

No phone calls. Email resume and link to the WJXT-TV News Director Kathryn Bonfield at kbonfield@wjxt.com

